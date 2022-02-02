Hibs debrief: Roaring Ryan Porteous, Josh Campbell's injury-time effort, Drey Wright substitution

Player of the match

Kevin Dabrowski was given the man-of-the-match award by Hibs after making three big saves on his debut. It's a terrific story and the stopper played well, but this writer is going to go against the grain and give it to Ryan Porteous. He strolled through the opening half before being forced to take things up a notch in the second period. He repelled Hearts attacks in his usual committed style and even took a sore one for his endeavours. His passing, a little inconsistent in the first half, also became a big factor as the game wore on.

Defining moment

Rocky Bushiri (left) with Ryan Porteous at full-time after Hibs drew with rivals Hearts. Picture: SNS

It's hard not to pick anything other than Josh Campbell coming agonisingly close in injury time. The midfielder caught Euan Henderson's cut-back perfectly and would've scored if not for the other star defender on the night, Hearts' Toby Sibbick, who cleared it off the line. Without the intervention, it would’ve been almost certainly a guaranteed three points for the home side.

Ref watch

Hibs got the rub of the green with two penalty claims being waved away by Don Robertson. However, he did anger the home support at times by refusing to blow the whistle after some overly physical play and oddly didn't book Nathaniel Atkinson for taking down Demetri Mitchell.

Benefit of hindsight

Chris Mueller was beginning to struggle so a substitute needed to be made, but whether that substitute should've been Drey Wright is a different story. The attacker, who has been given a reprieve by Shaun Maloney after being largely cast aside at the end of Jack Ross’ tenure, struggled with his passing and was often guilty of gifting possession to the visitors. It seemed odd he was introduced while Scott Allan and new signing Jasper Sylvester remained on the bench for the entire game.

Moment you may have missed

After making a big challenge near the halfway line, Porteous roared in celebration with the type of enthusiasm you'd normally expect from a striker at the other end. You've gotta love it when defenders do that.

