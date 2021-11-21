Hibs debrief: Sensational Boyle; yellow card danger; why the long break allowed Ross to re-set

Player of the match

There were no letdowns. Everyone in green and white can be proud of their contribution. Captain Paul Hanlon was outstanding at the back and on any other day would have won the award, but Martin Boyle’s hat-trick means he is a stick-on. He had flown halfway round the world and back to play for Australia, but was as fresh and dangerous as ever. After tormenting the Rangers defence and demonstrating his clinical finishing in the first half, he then put in a helluva shift for his team in the second.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers and Paul Hanlon of Hibs battle for the ball.

When Kevin Clancy laid down a marker by handing out yellow cards to Paul Hanlon Joe Newell inside the first three minutes for tackles on Joe Aribo, Hibs fans must have feared the worst. The man in the middle and his assistant both amazingly missed the flailing arm that Alfredo Morelos thrust into Paul Hanlon’s face right in front of Jack Ross after half an hour, but he was in the right place to correctly award Hibs a penalty when Boyle was brought down and overall did OK.

Hibs went into this one undercooked and out of form. No games since October and no wins since September. Four straight defeats was a run not seen the Terry Butcher days, but Covid and international break clearly provided Jack Ross and his players an opportunity to re-set. They hadn’t played a competitive game for three and a half weeks going into this one, but there was nothing rusty about this Hibs performance. The break must have done them the world of good.

Anyone who thought the Porteous-Aribo controversy at Ibrox a month ago had been forgotten by the men in green and white should think again. It took Paul Hanlon just 10 seconds to half the Rangers winger on the edge of the box. Joe Newell followed the skipper into the book just two minutes later with another challenge on Aribo. A show of solidarity towards Porteous? Maybe. An attempt to intimidate Aribo? Probably. A signal of intent, showing that they meant business? Definitely.

