Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson set to remain on sidelines

Lewis Stevenson is set to remain on the sidelines as Hibs begin their Scottish Cup campaign against Elgin City on Saturday.

The left-back picked up a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Rangers on Boxing Day and subsequently missed the 1-0 defeat by Hearts in the team’s last match before the winter break. Stevenson didn’t travel to Dubai for Hibs’ mid-season training camp as he remained in Edinburgh to get treatment. He won’t have recovered from the effects of his injury in time to face League Two side Elgin at Easter Road this weekend.

It remains to be seen if fellow defender Ryan Porteous will play any part in the fourth-round tie. The teenage centre-back picked up an injury in the home draw with Livingston just before Christmas and, as a consequence, missed the year-ending matches against Rangers and Hearts. Porteous completed some light training in Dubai last week and a decision will be taken this week on whether he is ready to return to action.

Martin Boyle misses Saturday’s game through injury, while his fellow Australia internationalists, Mark Milligan and Jamie Maclaren, are on Asian Cup duty. Thomas Agyepong and goalkeeper Ofir Marciano have been struggling with injury, but manager Neil Lennon was boosted by the return to contention of influential trio David Gray, Paul Hanlon and Marvin Bartley just before the winter break.

New signing Ryan Gauld is set to make his debut against Elgin after joining on loan from Sporting Lisbon last week.