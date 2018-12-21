Hibs defender Ryan Porteous tipped to become Scotland star

Hibs goalkeeper Adam Bogdan believes Ryan Porteous is destined to win many Scotland caps after watching the 19-year-old turn in impressive performances against Celtic and Rangers in the space of just four days.

Porteous’ formidable partnership in central defence with Efe Ambrose has helped Hibs to three successive clean sheets and seven points, restoring optimism and confidence following a run of seven matches without a win.

“I definitely hope so,” said Hungarian internationalist Bogdan when asked if he felt Porteous could make his mark for Scotland. “He has the determination, the ability ... winning headers, winning tackles so I hope so. He will be an international player. He has that chance.”

Scotland Under-21 cap Porteous, though, found himself under fire for a late tackle on Lassana Coulabaly, a challenge Rangers boss Steven Gerrard branded “very dangerous” and one which his own head coach Neil Lennon conceded might have brought a red card rather than yellow.

Bogdan, however, is convinced Porteous will rid himself of that rash streak. “That’s the manager’s job to tell him, to teach him and I think he will do that. You can see he has the talent, the willingness to win tackles, headers and to be on the end of everything. He is young and he will mature.”