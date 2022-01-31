Hibs drop interest in Morgan Rogers with Manchester City winger set to stay in England

The Easter Road side had made the 19-year-old their top target on transfer deadline day but faced competition from a host of other clubs for his services.

Rogers had made 15 appearances for loan side Bournemouth but had started just once, and had found gametime hard to come by since the turn of the year, and there were reports that Pep Guardiola's side were ready to recall him and send him elsewhere.

The England Under-20 internationalist was linked with moves to both Blackpool and Huddersfield and the Evening News understands Hibs abandoned their pursuit of the attacker when it became clear he wanted to remain in England’s second tier.

Hibs have dropped their interest in Morgan Rogers

Jamie Murphy, who was tipped to depart Easter Road if a deal for Rogers was completed, could still leave before the deadline while midfielder Alex Gogic could also exit, with St Mirren keen on the Cypriot internationalist.

