Hibs duo Milligan and Maclaren knocked out of Asian Cup

Hibs manager Neil Lennon can expect to have his Socceroos back in Edinburgh soon.

Mark Milligan and Jamie Maclaren both played in Australia’s 1-0 defeat by hosts the UAE at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain today.

Australia are the holders of the Cup but relinquished their grip on the silverware as Ali Ahmed Mabkhout scored in the 68th minute. The UAE now play Japan in the last four while Qatar face Iran in the other semi-final. Qatar reached the Asian Cup semi-finals for the first time after knocking out two-time champions South Korea 1-0.

The defeat means both Milligan and Maclaren should be available for Hibs’ next home league game against Aberdeen on Saturday, February 2.