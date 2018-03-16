Hibs’ Dylan McGeouch a doubt for Scotland after picking up injury

Dylan McGeouch is a doubt for Scotland’s friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary after the Hibernian midfielder picked up an injury in training.

McGeouch, who was handed his maiden call-up to the national team by Alex McLeish this week after an impressive showing in last week’s Edinburgh derby, missed the Ladbrokes Premiership match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Hibs assistant manager Garry Parker told BBC Scotland before kick-off: “Dylan McGeouch has a slight groin strain and had to pull out. Scotland will assess him and we just have to keep our fingers crossed for him.”

McGeouch, who initially joined Hibs on loan in 2014, suffered three injury-blighted seasons while the Easter Road side were in the Scottish Championship.

The 25-year-old revealed earlier this season how a meeting with a specialist in London, recommended to him by Scotland and West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass, had helped him overcome his niggling injuries.

The former Celtic midfielder has already played more games this season - 35 - than he managed in any of the previous three campaigns.

McGeouch spoke earlier this week about how a consistent run of fitness had allowed him to find his best form, and force his way into McLeish’s plans for the friendly double-header.

• READ MORE - Six new faces in Scotland squad to face Costa Rica and Hungary