Hibs’ Dylan McGeouch vows to make up for “embarrassing” defeat

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch has vowed to make up for the “embarrassing” 4-1 defeat by Aberdeen that left the Easter Road side nine points behind the second-placed Pittodrie team in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Gary Mackay-Steven netted a hat-trick and Graeme Shinnie scored as the Dons beat an extremely off-colour Hibs, who netted a late consolation through Anthony Stokes. It was Hibs’ first away league loss this season and the heaviest reversal of Lennon’s tenure.

McGeouch admitted that Hibs did not play anywhere near the standards set by the club in recent months, but targeted a win over Ross County this coming Saturday to get back on track.

“It was an extremely disappointing performance,” said McGeouch. “It was just not up to the standards of this club. We are embarrassed to put a performance out like that. It’s not good enough. We have to put it right next week.

“It’s hard to put a finger on it. We lost second balls, 50/50s, gave the ball away in stupid areas. But we have to pick ourselves up, put the week behind us and get back to winning ways. We go again and learn from it.

“We must make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”