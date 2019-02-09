Hibs' Eddie May glad to sign off interim tenure with Scottish Cup victory for new boss

Interim manager Eddie May was delighted to sign off his spell in charge of Hibs by guiding them into the quarter-finals of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Goals from Daryl Horgan, Vykintas Slivka and Marc McNulty gave Hibs a 3-1 win over Raith Rovers at Easter Road, with Euan Murray scoring a consolation for the League One outfit.

Hibs are expected to appoint a new head coach next week, with Michael Appleton the favourite to land the role.

Revealing that he had been told just after 5pm that he will not be in command of the first team for next Saturday's match against Hamilton, May said: "That will be my last game and I'm delighted to go out on a win. The new man will come in and they've got a quarter-final to look forward to.

"A new man will come in next week and I won't be in charge for the Hamilton game. I've not got a clue who they've got. The thanked me and Grant [Murray] for what we've done and they should announce a new man some time next week."