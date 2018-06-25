Hibs’ Europa League opponents NSI Runavik in bus crash scare

Have your say

NSI Runavik’s team coach had a near miss en route to a league match on Friday night.

Reports in the Faroes said that NSI Runavik, who Hibs will face in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, were on their way to a Betri Division game with Skála ÍF when the bus left the road.

The incident took place near the village of Skipanes, around 10 minutes drive from Skala.

According to Faroese news site Portal.fo, the coach “met a large lorry” and left the road after getting too close to the roadside.

No injuries were reported and the match with Skála went ahead as scheduled, ending in a 1-1 draw.