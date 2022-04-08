Hibs' expected starting XI for Hearts clash - with one predicted change for Edinburgh derby

Unfortunately for manager Shaun Maloney, he doesn’t have his problems to seek with regards to players being unavailable for this one.
Goalkeeper Matt Macey is expected to return, but there will be no replace for injured foursome Kevin Nisbet, Demi Mitchell, Kyle Magennis and Paul McGinn, while Ryan Porteous remains suspended.
Here’s how we reckon he’ll set out his side at Tynecastle.
1. GK - Matt Macey
It'll be a tough call for the manager with Kevin Dabrowski having impressed in reserve, but he did go back to the more experienced stopper earlier this year after Dabrowski was man-of-the-match in the last derby.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. DRC - Rocky Bushiri
Was substituted against Dundee United with Harry Clarke going to the right side of defence. There's a chance Maloney could keep it that way, but Clarke is already appearing one of Hibs' more destructive attackers and, with so many out injured, he should start further forward, leaving a space in defence for Rocky.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. DC - Paul Hanlon
Was impressive upon his return to the starting XI in last week's 1-1 draw with United.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. DLC - Josh Doig
Will likely remain on the left side of defence, where he's performed very well since Maloney took charge.
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / SFA