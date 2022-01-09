Rocky Bushiri pictured in action for STVV during a match against KV Mechelen

The Evening News understands that initial talks have taken place over a loan deal, with the Easter Road side also exploring the possibility of a loan-then-permanent arrangement similar to the Ewan Henderson deal.

Belgian-born Bushiri is a centre-back comfortable playing in a back three or a back four. He began his career in his homeland with Oostende, joined the Canaries in 2019, and has also had loan spells at Eupen, Blackpool, Sint-Truiden and Mechelen.

Bushiri is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Carrow Road side. A proposed loan move to Coventry last summer failed to materialise but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins praised the centre-back, describing him as “very, very quick and very powerful, but raw and rash at times.”

Norwich loans chief Neil Adams said in May last year: “Rocky has played for the Belgium under-21 team and had some fantastic performances against some big teams.

“They beat Germany who were regarded as the best under-21 team at that time [in 2020] and Rocky was man-of-the-match.

“He has been unfortunate with injuries and that has been frustrating for us and him.”

Bushiri has also been capped by Belgium at Under-19 level and shared a pitch with former Hibs midfielder Stephane Omeonga while on international duty.