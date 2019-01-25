Hibs face anxious wait with Ryan Porteous set for scan and visit to specialist

Hibs face a nervous wait over the outcome of Ryan Porteous’ knee injury.

The centre-back was replaced before the 30 minute mark during Hibs’ defeat to Motherwell on Wednesday evening with a reoccurrence of a knee issue kept him out of the league fixtures with Rangers and Hearts before the winter break. He was kept on the bench as Hibs defeated Elgin City in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous trudges off after picking up an injury. Picture: SNS/Bruce White

In the 25th minute he slid in around the half-way line but as he tried to get back to his feet he stopped and looked to the technical area to signal his distress.

Porteous is due to undergo a scan on Friday before visiting a specialist on Monday in an attempt to provide a more thorough picture of the injury after the knee “popped” at Fir Park, according to Neil Lennon.

“We don’t know the extent of it,” the Hibs boss said after the match.

“Ryan had looked good in training and we wanted to get him back into the side because he has been superb this season. It’s another injury we could do without – it looks more severe this time.”

The 19-year-old has been one of Hibs’ star performers this season, making 23 appearances.

