Hibs face goalkeeping headache ahead of Europa League tie

Hibs could face a goalkeeping headache ahead of next season with Ofir Marciano absent as the players returned for pre-season.

The Israel goalkeeper and Hibs number one did not report for pre-season training at the Edinburgh club on Monday as he continues to recover from a finger injury.

Ofir Marciano was absent from pre-season training as he continues to recover from a finger injury. Picture: Getty Images

• READ MORE - Hibs players back in training ahead of Europa League qualifiers

Manager Neil Lennon revealed earlier in the month that the stopper could need surgery on the finger after he was forced to pull out of an Israel squad to face Argentina before the World Cup.

With their Europa League qualifying campaign due to start in just over three weeks, it leaves Lennon short on options in goal after Cammy Bell departed the club at the end of the season.

Ross Laidlaw remains on the books at Easter Road but has not played since October after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery and ruled him out of the remainder of the season, while Kevin Dabrowski remains inexperienced and untested.

The club’s other option is Dabrowski’s fellow Under-20 ‘keeper Patrick Martin.

Florian Kamberi is expected to join up with the rest of the squad later in the week after making his loan move from Grasshoppers permanent.

• READ MORE - Scottish football transfer LIVE: Celtic linked with Ambrose, Rangers keen on Stoke ace, Hearts eye ninth signing