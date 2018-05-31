Hibs facing season-ticket rush ahead of general sale

Hibs are bracing themselves for a season-ticket sales rush on Friday as current holders look to secure their seats before they are released for general sale.

The Easter Road club have already sold more than 11,500 season tickets, up ten per cent on the comparative period last year, raising hopes that the record 13,500 snapped up to watch Neil Lennon’s side mark their return to the Premiership with a fourth-place finish will be smashed,

Those holders who haven’t yet renewed have until 5pm on Friday to do so, otherwise they’ll be released for others to buy.

The season just ended saw average gates rise to more than 18,100, the highest in 50 years with sell-out crowds for the visit of Hearts, Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers, while home supporters were regularly housed in the traditional away end of the South Stand to meet demand.

Recalling how four years ago season-ticket sales were fewer than 8000, chief executive Leeann Dempster said: “It was pretty much reflective of where the club was in its life.”

Now, though, she believes fans are realising they’ll potentially be facing a scarcity of tickets given the club’s rising gates, resulting in many deciding on a season ticket to guarantee being able to attend matches,

She said: “It means they buy earlier, which is brilliant for the club because it helps fuel our ambitions and obviously means they help fund the playing squad.

“The supporters have been absolutely magnificent. Easter Road is a noisy, happy, interesting place to be on match days – it’s the big family event of the weekend. Season tickets flew out the door last year and they are doing the same this year.

“People who used to walk up have flipped, or are considering flipping, to a season ticket which is the mainstay of financing and funding the club.”