Hibs fail in appeal over Darnell Johnson ban

Darnell Johnson will miss the next two matches after Hibs were unsuccessful in their appeal of the defender’s ban.

Darnell Johnson fouls Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre during the recent clash at Parkhead. Picture: SNS

The on-loan Leicester City player received retrospective punishment from the SFA compliance officer after a challenge on Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre during the recent 2-0 defeat in Glasgow.

Johnson received a yellow card over the incident, but it was felt that further punishment was required with a two-match ban offered late last week.

Hibs decided to fight the charge, having been bemused that Johnson was punished while Scott Brown, Jozo Simunovic and Oliver Burke were all let away with other incidents.

However, they were unsuccessful in their bid to have it overturned and Johnson will subsequently miss the upcoming Ladbrokes Premiership matches against Hamilton and Dundee.