Hibs fan Irvine Welsh has his say on Neil Lennon on Twitter

Famous Scottish writer and Hibs fan Irvine Welsh has had his say on Neil Lennon’s departure from the club.

The Trainspotting author took to Twitter following the Easter Road side’s 2-0 defeat to Hibs. And he wasn’t best pleased.

Welsh hit out at the current mentality around the club following the Northern Irishman’s exit, saying the club had regressed back to mediocrity. He felt that the attitude would have been noticeably different if Lennon was still in charge.

Hibs fell to a 2-0 defeat at Parkhead, with goals in each half from Ryan Christie and Oliver Burke.

He said: “Annoying thing is not that Hibs lost to Celtic at Parkhead today. It’s that nobody gave much of a f**k or thought ‘it wasn’t too bad given the circumstances.’ Lennon would have given a f**k. We are now not only officially back to being mediocre but institutionalizing that status.”

Lennon’s departure was confirmed last Wednesday following his suspension on Friday, 25 January.

Hibs are currently under the interim charge of Eddie May and Grant Murray with a number of names linked to the vacant post, including Paul Heckingbottom, Dean Holden and Michael Appleton.

