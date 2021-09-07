Hibs fan survey: Have your say on the transfer window, Kevin Nisbet contract, Scott Allan future and more

Hibs had a frantic end to the transfer window as they looked to bolster their squad ahead of the midnight deadline.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 5:28 pm

A move for Dylan Tait was pushed through with two minutes to spare with the midfielder rejoining Raith Rovers on loan until January, however, time ran out on a move for St Mirren's Jamie McGrath.

The acquisition of Tait made it seven new signings in total at Easter Road this summer following the arrivals of Daniel Mackay, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Jamie Murphy and David Mitchell on permanent deals, while Nathan Wood and James Scott joined on loan.

Click here to take part and have your say in our EEN Hibs Survey

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Have your say in our Hibs survey

More importantly, perhaps, Hibs managed to keep hold of all their star players with Kevin Nisbet, Ryan Porteous and Josh Doig all staying put - until January at least - despite speculation over their future.

A new contract for Martin Boyle, after turning down a £500,000 approach from Aberdeen, was also a significant move.

But what do you make of the business done by Hibs this season? Is the squad strong enough to have a successful campaign in the league and challenge for silverware in the cup competitions?

We want your views on those key topics and much more.

Click here to take part and have your say in our EEN Hibs Survey.

We will be running the survey until Friday and publishing the results in full.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.