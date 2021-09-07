Hibs fan survey: Have your say on the transfer window, Kevin Nisbet contract, Scott Allan future and more

A move for Dylan Tait was pushed through with two minutes to spare with the midfielder rejoining Raith Rovers on loan until January, however, time ran out on a move for St Mirren's Jamie McGrath.

The acquisition of Tait made it seven new signings in total at Easter Road this summer following the arrivals of Daniel Mackay, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Jamie Murphy and David Mitchell on permanent deals, while Nathan Wood and James Scott joined on loan.

More importantly, perhaps, Hibs managed to keep hold of all their star players with Kevin Nisbet, Ryan Porteous and Josh Doig all staying put - until January at least - despite speculation over their future.

A new contract for Martin Boyle, after turning down a £500,000 approach from Aberdeen, was also a significant move.

But what do you make of the business done by Hibs this season? Is the squad strong enough to have a successful campaign in the league and challenge for silverware in the cup competitions?

