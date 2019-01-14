Hibs fans cheer on Andy Murray in Australian Open epic with Roberto Bautista Agut

Andy Murray was cheered on by a smattering of Hibs fans among the vocal thousands who backed him as he took on Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne today.

A sea of Saltires and hand-written messages supporting the Scot welcomed Murray as he walked onto the court just days after admitting that the tournament may be his last due to ongoing issues with his hip.

The 31-year-old showed that his injury has not dulled his fighting qualities as he battled for four remarkable hours before falling to Bautista Agut in what could be his last professional match at the Australian Open.

Murray announced on Friday that he is planning to retire this year, and maybe as soon as after this tournament, but still threatened a miracle but eventually went down 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-7 (4) 6-2 to the Spanish 22nd seed.

Among the supporters in the stands were two men wearing Hibs shirts and waving saltires.

Murray’s grandfather Roy Erskine played for the club while Easter Road duo Fraser Murray and Ryan Porteous are represented by Murray’s 77 Sports Management agency.

The tennis star is also an official mentor to the Hibs academy, and along with brother Jamie is a big fan of Neil Lennon’s side.