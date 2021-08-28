Hibs fans make joyous return as Easter Road reopens to full capacity - picture special

After a full season of watching their team from behind a screen, playing in front of an empty stadium, an attendance of 13,431 cheered their side on to a 2-0 victory over Livingston on a glorious sunny day in Leith.

Kevin Nisbet opened the scoring five minutes after half-time before Martin Boyle applied the finish in the final minute to secure the three points and maintain Hibs’ position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Permission was given for the return of capacity crowds ahead of the recent Premier Sports Cup home win over Kilmarnock but attendance was curtailed due to the North and South Stands at Easter Road remaining closed, and season tickets being invalid meant the crowd was just 5990.

Today marked the full reopening of the stadium and the first five-figure attendance at the ground since the 3-1 defeat to Hearts on March 3, 2020.

Our photographer Greg Macvean caught up with some supporters as they eagerly prepared to take their seats pre-match and cheer on the Hibees.

