Hibs fans queue for remaining Hearts tickets 18 hours before sale

Hibs fans have begun queuing for the remaining 400 festive derby tickets – 18 hours before they go on sale.

The Hibees travel to Tynecastle Park to take on Capital rivals Hearts on Wednesday, December 27 in the Ladbrokes Premiership. After the majority of tickets for the match sold out online within an hour earlier today, tomorrow’s 10am sale of the remaining briefs is the last option for fans looking to attend the match.

However, some die-hard Hibbies congregated outside the Easter Road ticket office at 4pm to queue through the night in temperatures that are expected to dip below freezing.

By Tuesday evening, though, Hibs decided to close the queue as the number of people in it had matched the number of tickets on offer. Fans were issued vouchers that they can use to redeem briefs.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Supporters should note that the queue for derby tickets is now closed, and supporters should NOT come down to the Ticket Office to queue.

“400 tickets were held back for sales in person, with supporters queuing from this afternoon ahead of the opening of sales in the morning.

“The queue has now exceeded the 400 tickets available, and the club has made the decision to close the queue and hand out vouchers to those buying the 400 available tickets.

“The decision was made to prevent supporters queuing up in inclement conditions, especially for those with no possibility of buying a ticket.

“Supporters with vouchers are asked to visit the Ticket Office by 12pm on Wednesday to redeem the voucher for their ticket. Supporters who haven’t redeemed their ticket by this time will forfeit the right to purchase that ticket.

“The club has maintained the stance that in-person sales was not our preferred method, and we will review ticket arrangements ahead of the upcoming Scottish Cup tie at Tynecastle Park.”