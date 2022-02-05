Hibs fans react: Dreadful; Deeply concerning; Powderpuff; Maloney is 'our Cathro'
What the Hibs fans said after the 1-0 cinch Premiership defeat by St Mirren at Easter Road.
@HibsNews1875: “Still early doors but Maloney needs to start getting results quickly. Results have been poor but the performances have been dreadful. Created a few chances in the second half but nowhere near enough. Utterly dreadful.”
@npr247: “This is Maloney's team, his subs, his transfers. We are in free-fall and will be 9th or 10th in two weeks’ time.”
@HibsCentral: “Things are looking bleak. I’ll be honest, not convinced by Maloney in the slightest. Subs are baffling at times also. Deeply concerning.”
@JamesForth12: “He is our Cathro. 100% we are getting pumped in Arbroath next week. The idea of Dick Campbell going up against Maloney as a tactical battle is a bigger mismatch than a turnip playing Gary Kasparov at chess.”
@BIGDEL18: “First half total shambles with 4 up front? Went to a 3 up front and looked lively in second half until they scored, SM then lost his nerve and subs turned team into a total shambles again...”
@scottmillar1: “Don’t sign a centre midfielder nor a centre forward then you reap what you sow.”
@FamousFive1875: “Powderpuff midfield and we create nothing.”
@stevehibby: “Too many passengers, too many with the heart of a mouse! How we can start with JDH and Campbell as a midfield two is mind blowing! Nisbet and Doidge are embarrassing to be called strikers! So much for the attacking football we were told would happen, miles off so far!”
@DeanDeanoc1988: “5 points off 10 with Ross County and St Mirren in form and picking up points. Oh to be a Hibee.”
@98Binning: “Only 3 players out of the whole lot had the baws to face the fans at the end … and all 3 are new signings”
@SergeMu1: “I am sure we will get battered by Arbroath next week btw.”
On the Evening News Hibs Alerts Facebook page:
Steven McKenzie:“Our squad is hopeless. There’s no point saying otherwise. Let’s just be honest. Once Arbroath pump us out the cup, this season will be over.”
David Rye: “We are just an average side if that , with below average players which a few of them are not worthy of the jersey”
Neil Mackay: “Hibs a shadow of Tuesday’s team not enough guys and spirit.”
