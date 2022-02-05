Hibs fans react: Dreadful; Deeply concerning; Powderpuff; Maloney is 'our Cathro'

@HibsNews1875: “Still early doors but Maloney needs to start getting results quickly. Results have been poor but the performances have been dreadful. Created a few chances in the second half but nowhere near enough. Utterly dreadful.”

@npr247: “This is Maloney's team, his subs, his transfers. We are in free-fall and will be 9th or 10th in two weeks’ time.”

@HibsCentral: “Things are looking bleak. I’ll be honest, not convinced by Maloney in the slightest. Subs are baffling at times also. Deeply concerning.”

Christian Doidge looks frustrated. The striker was subbed at half time

@JamesForth12: “He is our Cathro. 100% we are getting pumped in Arbroath next week. The idea of Dick Campbell going up against Maloney as a tactical battle is a bigger mismatch than a turnip playing Gary Kasparov at chess.”

@BIGDEL18: “First half total shambles with 4 up front? Went to a 3 up front and looked lively in second half until they scored, SM then lost his nerve and subs turned team into a total shambles again...”

@scottmillar1: “Don’t sign a centre midfielder nor a centre forward then you reap what you sow.”

@FamousFive1875: “Powderpuff midfield and we create nothing.”

@stevehibby: “Too many passengers, too many with the heart of a mouse! How we can start with JDH and Campbell as a midfield two is mind blowing! Nisbet and Doidge are embarrassing to be called strikers! So much for the attacking football we were told would happen, miles off so far!”

@DeanDeanoc1988: “5 points off 10 with Ross County and St Mirren in form and picking up points. Oh to be a Hibee.”

@98Binning: “Only 3 players out of the whole lot had the baws to face the fans at the end … and all 3 are new signings”

@SergeMu1: “I am sure we will get battered by Arbroath next week btw.”

Steven McKenzie:“Our squad is hopeless. There’s no point saying otherwise. Let’s just be honest. Once Arbroath pump us out the cup, this season will be over.”

David Rye: “We are just an average side if that , with below average players which a few of them are not worthy of the jersey”

Neil Mackay: “Hibs a shadow of Tuesday’s team not enough guys and spirit.”

