Hibs fans react on Twitter to ‘poor’ defeat at Aberdeen

Hibs’ winless streak extended to four games at Pittodrie as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen.

Gary Mackay-Steven’s goal was the difference, and fans were not pleased with the performance by the Easter Road men. Both Neil Lennon and individual players came in for criticism, while the fans’ backing was praised.

@Dunnyboy: “Since it became the ‘Neil Lennon show’ the other week hibs have been utter s***e. Got to ask questions about what Lennon’s focus is?”

@yekimevol: “Too many long balls, really missing Dylan (McGeouch) bringing the ball out from the back.”

@dannybaxter1988: “Far too many passengers. Maclaren, Slivka and Mallan missing all game. Worst Aberdeen team in years too”

@Colincoonie: “Announce tactics.”

@ScottGalbraith7: “That was poor Hibs. Very poor.”

@NeilBoyle3: “Embarrassing. Awful!! Everybody connected to the team need to have a word with themselves. No pride and no bottle. Simply not good enough too many players hiding and not taking responsibility.”

@KeithARobertson: “3 defeats in 4, no goals in the last 3, not good enough Hibs, finishing needs to be worked on over the break...and NOW”

@matthewreid1234: “Did we even have a shot on target?”

@CRM1875: “Something has gone seriously wrong with this team a complete mess and not good enough yet again.”

@DonnyMurray: “Has Lennon taken us as far as he can?”

@HibsNews1875: “Hibs must break the bank to sign Scott Allan in January!!! The money is there, so go and spend it!!! Still not convinced on Slivka or Hyndman, who are both far too inconsistent!!!”

@ScotFootBlog: “Brutal from Hibs again. At least Friday night performances like that mean your Saturday isn’t ruined.”

@wallace92hfc: “The 1000+ Hibs fans that made the journey to Pittodrie tonight deserved so much more, well done to every single one that travelled up!”

@LondonHibee: “Hibs were poor tonight & we’re on a poor run of results, but there’s not as much wrong with the squad as a lot of people are making out. Yes, we haven’t really replaced McGinn, McGeouch or Allan but the squad has the quality to be higher in the league than where we are.”

