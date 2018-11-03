Hibs fans react on Twitter to St Johnstone victory at Easter Road

Hibs have now gone three Ladbrokes Premiership games without victory after Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to St Johnstone.

The result, and Hibs current place of sixth in the league table, had supporters questioning the team selection and depth of the squad after the result.

@AndyHaggon: “How much of Whittaker’s appearance fee does Lennon get? And anyone who doesn’t believe that I’m no a better player than Slivka, then I’ll meet u at Spartans anytime during the week to prove you wrong. Shambles.”

@shaunmeikle94: “Lennon one of the best managers we’ve ever had but two games on the bounce team selection has been dreadful horrendous to watch.”

@WinstonIngram: “Scott Allan wouldn’t have changed that today. Our lack of cover for Kamberi cost us.”

@Rafferty1993: “Maclaren needs service. He’s not Kamberi that can utilise other strengths to help the team. We’ve known since pretty much January that if we don’t have a midfield creating chances then Maclaren is pointless. Get Allan in and I hope that solves the problem.”

@mashyhfc: “Toothless performance today. Really missed Kamberi’s presence up top. Hyndman must get up on a Saturday morning and think ‘I can’t be arsed the day’.”

@HibernianFNH: “Too many not being played in their strongest positions. Boyle at CF, Horgan in a diamond. Shaw, Porteous on the bench, Milligan in defence. Whitty, Lewis running the wings. It’s not coming together as a plan. But let’s not get overly analytical, its one defeat not a crisis.”

@AidanDuffy07: “Darren McGregor most inconsistent player at hibs, Porteous has done absolutely nothing wrong and should be starting Friday.”

@SeanGilhooley98: “Wotherspoon and Craig done more at Hibs than Swanson yet we chant his name after his penalty miss against us :( “

@SteveStac21: “Decent window but only really consolidated last year’s side rather than building on it. Just such a Hibs result! Games like today and that one in Livi will undoubtedly cost us league places come May.”

@chrismurphy1875: “Poor Hibs. Don’t see why Ryan can’t start week in week out? & missing a good chunk of quality at the moment especially in that midfield area. Chin up, roll on Aberdeen.”

@moikl4: “See this is why you don’t pocket 3 odd million after selling your best player.”