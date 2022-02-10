Hibs fans react: Sloppy in possession; Midfield bruiser required; Strong finish; Similarities to 2014

@kingy25091152: “Too much lost possession first half. Second half, apart from the goal, much better from Hibs. Nisbet put in a shift. SM still tinkering with formation, think he needs to find it soon.”

@PaulWelshScot: “Strong finish and Cadden a really plus tonight.”

@LeeMckenna14: “I'm struggling to see where the wins come from.”

Hibs fans.

@forrest2707: “Quick interchanging passes are needed. Time on the ball is not working. A system can’t be built and be perfect within seven weeks. Just not possible.”

Mike Elliott: “Well another defeat – not doing well. Hopefully we can turn it around because we on the slide down table.”

Gary Dickson: “Central midfield needs 1 or 2 big strong lads in there for a start. Tonight far too many incomplete short passes gave away easy possession.”

William Forbes: “Really, really poor. Rangers dominated. We had a few half chances. We must be watching a different team.”

Zod La Coste: “Needed strikers before Boyler left. Definitely could do with a bruiser holding in the middle.”

@StevieBroon78: “Maloney’s priority is to get us away from the bottom of the table. Four points off 10th is not good enough, this has alarming similarities to 2014.”

@HibsNews1875: “You have to feel top 4 is crucial for Hibs, especially with the European opportunities it offers and money that brings. It would also mean we wouldn’t need to play the League Cup Group Stage games, which is a massive bonus.”

@Broony3: “This experiment isn’t working, something needs to change.”

