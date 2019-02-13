Hibs fans react to Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment as head coach

Hibs fans have been reacting on social media to the news Paul Heckingbottom is the Easter Road club’s new head coach, replacing Neil Lennon, who left his post on January 30. Here is a selection of supporters’ views ...

Alan Wicksted: “At last, we have a manager in place. Let’s hope he can stabilise the club and put the feelgood factor back in Hibs and the fans. Let’s give him a chance and not expect any overnight miracles.”

Pauline Stevenson: “Welcome to the Hibs family. Let’s hope he’s the right man for the job. GGTTH.”

@AndyMunro19: “Welcome to Hibernian, Paul Heckingbottom. Get behind him from the start and let’s see what happens.”

@Zondervan1875: “Let’s get behind the new manager and forget about all the conspiracy sh*** and rumours around what goes on behind the scenes. It’s not ideal at times, but the structure that is in place has won us the “Holy Grail” and got us into Europe twice!”

Some fans aren’t convinced by the appointment ..

Ian Toghill: “Glad it’s over, but not sure about this one.”

@DuncMcKay: “Don’t really know enough about Paul Heckingbottom to know if he’d be a good boss or not. You could say I’m PH neutral.”

@SWilson1991: “Hope to god this works out. Reminds me a lot of Tony Mowbray. Can’t help but think Hibs have sold themselves short here. Hope to be proven wrong.”

@_TheRealDooley_: “Hard to get excited about a manager with a losing record .... underwhelming from Hibs.”

A Barnsley fan, however, had a positive message for Hibs fans ..

@ScoobyAdams: “One of the best managers @BFC had. He will be good for Hibs and for Scottish football.”