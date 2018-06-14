Hibs fans react to signing of striker Flo Kamberi

Hibs fans have been given a huge pre-season boost with the signing of striker Flo Kamberi.

• READ MORE: Done deal: Hibs sign Florian Kamberi from Grasshoppers

The player’s return to Easter Road began to gather momentum when the club’s chief executive Leeann Dempster was spotted flying overseas.

Hibs and Kamberi’s parent club Grasshoppers had agreed a summer transfer window fee when the loan deal was struck, which has been taken up by the Leith side.

The Swiss forward impressed greatly last season, netting nine times in 14 games, including a hat-trick against Hamilton Academical. On top of that he became a crowd favourite for his hold-up play and work-rate.

To say Hibs fans are happy with the deal is an understatement:

Florian Kamberi will return to Easter Road. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

@GGTTH2016: “Fantastic business by HFC, look forward to welcoming Flo back to Easter Road his new home.”

Robert McArthur: “Well done Hibs for getting the deal done, hope he has fantastic season with the rest of the squad!”

Mike Elliott: “Brilliant news on transfer front.”

Richard W Corbett: “We’re gonna have a ball, we’re gonna have a ball, gonna be another exciting team to watch, Lenny we trust.”

Callum McArthur: “Ya dancer!!!!”

Alexander Kidd: “Happy days.”

Thecat23: What a lovely day it’s turning out to be! Big Flo telling folk before the season ends no matter what he’s coming back as he loves it here and the city. Happy with the deal in place that was discussed. Tell his parent club the very same even though they tried to stall it. Flo’s the man and he’ll do very well next season.”

Mick O’Rourke: “Well done Hibernian. This cements my belief,like others,that Leeann has been a marvel for the club. Applause to for Graeme Mathie,if he is finding these previously “unknown” gems. We have a great team..... both on and off the park.”

Col2: “We have a proper number 9 going into next season, pace, strength, movement, touch and goals.”

@DuncMcKay: “Me: I really need to stop spending money on pointless frivolities.

“Also me: wow, I should celebrate Flo Kambi re-signing for the Hibees by buying a Grasshoppers shirt from Classic Football Shirts shouldn’t I?”

Jack MacAlpine: “Great news! Out of the players we need to keep/re-sign, this is the big one.”

Gordon Smith: “Fantastic news, now to get others over the line, starting with Scott Allan then McGeoch, Big ask for McGeoch though, McClaren would also be a big plus but with him now included in the Australian team he may prove to be too rich for us.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE