Hibs fans react to thrilling 3-2 win over Kilmarnock

Hibs fans took to social media and fans forum pages to express their relief after watching their side pick up maximum points having relinquished a two-goal lead to a dogged Kilmarnock outfit at Easter Road.

Peejay took to hibs.net saying: “Good 3 points - looked a penalty to me - good 2nd half substitutions, some decent performances 2nd half - Lennon needs to get the defence sorted out …”

Aldo: “Once again never easy from Hibs but happy with the win and 3 pts”

Bangkok Hibby: “Better team in the second half. Lessons learned hopefully”

Fifehibby74: “Really important 3 points. Hopefully build some confidence for next week”

CMac1988: “Well done Hibs. Credit to Lennon for making the changes but ultimately it’s the two subs everyone with eyes would have made. Onwards and upwards”

Danderhall Hibs: “Cracking match, different team when Maclaren came on and we had 2 up”

On Twitter: @agentscotland said: “Brilliant win for the Hibees at Easter Road, Hibs vs Kilmarnock is turning into the go to fixture for guaranteed entertainment these days. Stevie Mallan still laying claim to the signing of the summer”

@danielbaur5_: “Great win for hibs today! Boys dug deep and got the result we deserved”

@rmorrison1983: “Desperately needed that. Enjoy your wkend now my beautiful fellow hibees”

@MalcolmChishol1: “Enjoyed tense 3-2 win for Hibs over Kilmarnock with son and grandson. Hibs still unbeaten at Easter Rosd in 2018. Filmed first Hibs goal see Facebook page but wouldn’t go on Twitter for some reason!”

On Facebook Mike Elliott wrote: “Well we should have not lost though better team dodgy pen but we take win”

Others purred over Stevie Mallan’s opener with a free-kick from 25 yards.

@Dan1elMatthews: “Name a better free kick taker than Stevie Mallan”

@AgrathoSam17: “Free Kick specialist and leaves it all on the pitch. Sets an example for the others”