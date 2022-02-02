Hibs fans react: Why Kevin Dabrowski should be No1; Ryan Porteous streets ahead of the rest

@JackGillies6: “Dabrowski really deserved that. One of the most genuine guys you are going to meet and can tell how much it meant to him tonight. Really big game player. He is a great young keeper with bags of potential.”

@GreenArmy1875: “That emotion is exactly why he should be our number 1. He’s never given up. When his chance came he stepped up, a young man with a bright future who knows what Hibs mean to him and the support!”

@matthewjmcm: “Cant stress enough that these players need to feel challenged for their spot to perform and tonight Dabrowski showed why because he was so good.”

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney was also impressed with Ryan Porteous

@Jordan_Scott_17: “The emotion and perseverance from him speaks volumes. Hopefully he gets a chance to show his worth as he was great when called upon.”

@Sandiemac07: “I hope he gets lots more opportunities in the near future he definitely deserves it on this showing”

@Hibs80s: “Well done Hibs, you played for the jersey there boys. Porto was outstanding and big Dabrowski had some game. Smells like team spirit!”

@Roy_Golightly: “Porteous was head and shoulders above anyone else on the park. 10/10”

@Declan216: “Solid performance tbf hopefully kick on from here. Porto absolutely miles ahead of anyone as usual”

@SilverWeb17: “Thankful for the point but we are very lightweight up front. Not sure how Nisbet thinks he will or can score without showing fight, desire and effort.. Rocky was and is very solid.”