Hibs fans’ reaction to the 0-0 draw with Hearts

Here is a selection of online comments from Hibs fans following the goalless draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

Some fans on hibs.net weren’t too impressed with the display. 90+2 said: “Dear god when are we going to turn up and do them? Absolute rubbish again hurrying and hoofing! Why not play our own game one time at this tip?

Capitalgreen said: “Starting 5 defenders against a team playing 0 strikers and only managing 2 shots on target. Poor set up & poor outcome. Disappointing.”

Jones28 replied: “We created a few chances in the first half. The second half we started poorly and we're getting going as Flo was sent off. Defended stoically and stood our ground with ten men. The "five defenders" were a back three with wing backs, hardly a team sent out to park the bus.”

Calumhibee1: “2 shots on target, two off target that hit the bar and a header which Daz should have done a lot better with. We weren’t great tonight, but we looked more likely to score than Hearts that’s for sure.”

Diclonius was the voice of reason: “Given the circumstances, we played extremely well and defended resolutely to deny them a point - we restricted them to only one shot at goal and competed well until the sending off. It was an absolutely abysmal game but do you know what? Fair enough. We can't win a derby playing "good football" unless we're considerably stronger than them (i.e. when Cathro was in charge) and too many times we have had a lightweight team that routinely got rolled over. Now we compete with them physically which is exactly what we need to do.

“People seem to abandon logic and fail to consider the circumstances when we play them - I don't understand why we expect a 3-0 win (which hasn't happened since 1999) and then incessantly slate the team when we aren't dominating with ten men after 70 minutes. There will only be an away win or a large winning margin for either side when one has a good team and the other has a poor team. We are both good teams right now.

“Draw and sneak the occasional win at Tynecastle and beat them regularly at Easter Road. We're doing that right now, let's keep it going.”

K Marx was less convinced. He said: “The only thing that makes it a good result is that we played half an hour with ten men. We were rank rotten against a Hearts team with about five first-choice picks out injured who were there for the taking.”

Mr Grieves was delighted with the stand-in captain. “I love Bartley. He has his limitations but what he brings to the team can't be underestimated.”

TelaStella agreed: “Sensational from the big man tonight and what impressed me the most was he can actually play a decent game as well as do his dirty work.“

On Twitter, @jdebrown75 said: “Defended to a man after the sending off. Take the point and move on.”

@gbaxter_83 said: “I’ve read a few times Hibs held on to snatch a point. Hearts had 1 shot on target.”

@kadzey10 was appalled with the off-field incidents, tweeting: “Disgrace tonight. #EdinburghDerby perfect advert for Scottish football. Absolutely embarrassing. I'm a hibs fan. But I'm a football fan 1st and foremost. #spl #sortitout”

@Shadey1875 concluded: “That game belonged in a bygone era.”