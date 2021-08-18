Hibs finalising new Martin Boyle contract on back of Aberdeen's rejected £500,000 bid

Martin Boyle is set to agree a new contract at Hibs.

Although the winger only signed a new deal in August last year, which was not due to expire until 2023, the club have been in negotiations with the 28-year-old Australian international’s representatives over the summer in an attempt to enhance the package in the hope of keeping him in Leith longer term.

In the latter stages of completing the new agreement when Premiership rivals Aberdeen made their approach, it is understood that they have now locked down the revised deal and are set to announce it within the next 24 hours.

Hibs’ main competition for third place last season, the north-east side had hoped to benefit from the £500,000 buy-out clause in his contract, but had not realised that clubs within Scotland could not trigger that provision and saw their bid immediately knocked back.

Keen to discourage any further approaches for their star man, who scored 15 goals and weighed in with 13 assists last season and has already netted five times in seven games this term, the club have tied up all remaining loose ends and rubber-stamped a new contract they hope will be mutually-beneficial to the player and the Easter Road club as they attempt to build on last season’s third place finish in the league and progress their cup ambitions.

Boyle has made 240 appearances for the capital side since joining from Dundee in 2015.