Hibs fined 8000 euros after Asteras Tripolis Europa League tie

Hibs have been fined ¤8000 by UEFA in the wake of their Europa League second qualifying round tie with Greek side Asteras Tripolis.

The Easter Road outfit will have to pay £7235 due to fans throwing objects, using pyrotechnics and insufficient stewarding of Asteras fans during the match in the Capital.

In a statement, UEFA punished Hibs for “Setting of fireworks – Art. 16 (2) DR; Throwing of objects – Art. 16 (2) DR; Insufficient organization (no stewards with away supporters) – Art. 24 (2) of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations.”

The Evening News understands that Hibs will not contest the ruling.

Asteras were also fined ¤5000 for picking up five cards or more in a match – deemed “improper conduct of team” – and for a supporter entering the field of play during the second leg at the Theodoros Kolokotronis Stadium.