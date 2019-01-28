Hibs fitted dugouts with cameras after Neil Lennon hit with coin

Hibs have attached GoPro cameras to away dugouts after manager Neil Lennon was hit by a coin.

READ MORE - Hibs: Neil Lennon backed by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers to succeed away from Easter Road

The cameras were spotted by BBC pundit Tam Cowan during the Motherwell v Hibs match. Picture: SNS

The Easter Road club took the drastic measures in response to the head coach being struck by an object thrown by a fan at the end of October’s 0-0 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

In order to act as a deterrent and catch any future offenders, Hibs sought permission to have the cameras fitted at away grounds.

BBC pundit Tam Cowan revealed he had spotted them during the recent 1-0 defeat at Motherwell.

He said on Off the Ball: “When we were sitting at Fir Park the other night it was meant to be the middle of January 2019.

“But it was more like 1984, George Orwell style, Big Brother was watching.

“It was a really interesting thing that I watched. We suddenly noticed that there were two cameras attached on sticks to the roof of the Hibs dugout.

“They were facing the main stand at Fir Park, facing the fans.

“I asked what the score was and basically, as you can understand ever since the coin-throwing incident at Tynecastle involving Neil Lennon, Hibs after getting permission from Police Scotland and the home club have installed cameras.

“It’s funny, drivers will know the minute you see a police car behind you, in front of you, beside you, your whole outlook changes. You think you’ve done something wrong, you’re very careful about everything.

“And there was definitely an element of that at Fir Park on Wednesday night, when the odd wee dodgy decision happened, when Hibs’ dugout was roaring for a decision that they weren’t entitled to, you kind of kept yourself in check a wee bit.”