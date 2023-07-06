Hibs flew to Marbella in southern Spain today with a 27-man squad that includes Dylan Levitt and Martin Boyle for a week-long pre-season training camp and two matches.

The 27-man touring party includes 23 first-team players and four members of the development squad, with Jair Tavares and Harry McKirdy the noticeable absentees. But Boyle was on the plane and will be looking to step up his fitness after recovering from an ACL injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levitt, the club’s sixth and latest summer signing, is also on his way to Marbella after completing a £300,000 move from Dundee United this week. He is joined in the touring group by fellow new signings Max Boruc, Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita and Jojo Wollacott. The four youngsters who have joined the camp are Jacob MacIntyre, Reuben McAllister, Kanayo Megwa, and Rudi Molotnikov.

Tavares played and scored for the development team against Dunbar in midweek and his absence suggests he isn’t part of manager Lee Johnson’s plans for the season ahead. The 22-year-old Portuguese winger, signed from Benfica last summer, is contracted until the summer of 2026 but made little impact during his first season in the Scottish Premiership.

McKirdy, who missed the 4-2 win over Edinburgh City at Meadowbank last Saturday, is also staying behind in Edinburgh after Hibs confirmed that the forward has a long-term injury. But Chris Cadden is on the plane and will continue to work with the club’s medical staff in Marbella as he recovers from the injury he sustained against Hearts on the last day of last season.

Johnson’s squad will be crossing paths with Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who are already in Marbella and take on Plymouth Argyle tonight in their only match before returning home on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs take on Europa FC on Saturday at 6pm at a venue to be confirmed. They finished second in the Gibraltar league last season and have a game against Portsmouth in Marbella today. Hibs then face Premier League Bournemouth on Thursday before returning to Scotland.

Hibs are flying out to Marbella today

The Hibs players reported back for for testing last Thursday before coming from behind to beat City at Meadowbank on Saturday, when two different XI lined up in each half. After the trip to Spain, friendlies at home to Groningen on 21 July and away to Blackpool on 29 July have been lined up.

Either side of the Blackpool game, Hibs will also begin their European journey with their Europa Conference League second qualifying round against either Víkingur Gøta of the Faroes or Andorran side Inter Club d’Escaldes. The first leg of the takes place on Thursday 27 July with the second leg taking place the following week on Thursday 3 August. Víkingur Gøta and Inter Club d’Escaldes play their first round matches on 13 and 20 of July.

The first game of the new Scottish Premiership season is at Easter Road on Sunday, 6 August when St Mirren are the visitors.

Hibs squad list for Marbella

Hibs will take on Bournemouth at the Marbella Football Center next week

Goalkeepers: David Marshall, Jojo Wollacott, Max Boruc

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Lewis Miller, Paul Hanlon, Chris Cadden, Lewis Stevenson, Jordan Obita, Rocky Bushiri, Kanayo Megwa

Midfielders: Dylan Levitt, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Joe Newell, Jimmy Jeggo, Ewan Henderson, Nohan Kenneh, Allan Delferrière, Josh Campbell, Jacob MacIntyre, Reuben McAllister, Rudi Molotnikov