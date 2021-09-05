Hibs forward Ethan Laidlaw scores hat-trick on international debut as Scotland Under-17s edged out by Wales
Hibs youngster Ethan Laidlaw scored a hat-trick on his international debut as Scotland Under-17s were narrowly beaten by Wales.
The two nations had played out a 1-1 draw on Thursday with the Easter Road kid an unused sub, but the 16-year-old was given a start up top as manager Brian McLaughlin shuffled his pack for the second friendly at Stirling Albion’s Forthbank Stadium.
Wales took the lead midway through the first half from a Toby Snook penalty before doubling their advantage via an own goal.
However, Laidlaw reduced the deficit shortly after the half-hour mark and notched his and Scotland’s second ten minutes before the break in an action-packed first half.
The teams went in at half-time level but the wee Scots took the lead for the first time early in the second period as Laidlaw completed his hat-trick.
However, Wales squared the game again through Japhet Matondo before Alex Roberts converted a rebound in the closing stages to hand the visitors a 4-3 victory.