Hibs forward Marc McNulty: Dundee match is a must-win

Marc McNulty believes victory over Dundee tonight is paramount if Hibs are serious about making the top six.

The Easter Road side appear to be locked in a three-way battle with St Johnstone and Motherwell for the final top-six place, behind Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hearts.

Hibs currently sit eighth, three points behind the sixth-placed Saints, with seven games to play before the split.

This evening’s trip to Dens Park gives Paul Heckingbottom’s team the chance to climb into the top half on goal difference before Saints host Aberdeen on Saturday and Motherwell travel to Celtic Park on Sunday.

Given that Dundee currently sit third from bottom and are Hibs’ lowest-ranked pre-split opponent, McNulty is under no illusions about the importance of his team’s trip to Tayside. “Right now, it’s the biggest game of the season for us,” the striker told the Evening News. “If we want the top six, it’s a must-win game. All the boys know that. We know Dundee are capable of picking up results here and there so it won’t be an easy night but we need to go up there confident.”

Hibs are still without Ryan Gauld, Ryan Porteous, Thomas Agyepong and Martin Boyle through injury, while Darnell Johnson is suspended for the trip north.