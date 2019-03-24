Hibs’ Gael Bigirimana helps Burundi make history – and breaks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s heart

Hibs midfielder Gael Bigirimana helped Burundi reach the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time in their history with a 1-1 draw at home to Gabon.

Bigirimana, who signed for the Hibees from Motherwell during the January transfer window, played the full 90 minutes in Bujumbura as his country chased the point that would take them to the finals in Egypt this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabon won't be at this summer's finals

Cedric Amissi gave Burundi the lead in the 75th minute before an own goal by Omar Ngando nine minutes from time made it a tense finish. However, the home side held on to draw with a Gabon side which featured Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

Burundi qualified by finishing second in Group C behind Mali while Gabon – the 2017 Cup of Nations hosts – miss out.