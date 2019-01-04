Hibs give update on Martin Boyle injury sustained on Australia duty

Hibs winger Martin Boyle has not suffered a cruciate injury on international duty, according to reports.

The Australia wideman picked up an injury after coming on as a substitute in the 5-0 Asian Cup warm-up friendly win over Oman last weekend.

Martin Boyle inspects the pitch ahead of Australia's friendly match with Oman. The winger has not damaged his ACL as first feared. Picture: Getty Images

The initial signs were worrying, with Boyle flying back to Edinburgh mid-week after the Socceroos medical team admitted the 25-year-old could be sidelined for an “indefinite period”.

However, it is understood that while Boyle has not sustained any damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, the Easter Road side are still waiting for a more detailed analysis of the injury.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is already without several first-team players ahead of next week’s trip to Dubai for a winter training camp, with senior goalkeepers Ross Laidlaw and Ofir Marciano out, and defensive pair Ryan Porteous and Lewis Stevenson still sidelined.

The long-serving left-back is expected to remain in Scotland as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury picked up in the 1-1 draw away to Rangers last month.