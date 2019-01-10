Hibs give update on Ryan Porteous as defender continues injury recovery

Hibs have delivered a promising update on Ryan Porteous, with the 19-year-old centre-back resuming light training at the club’s winter training camp in Dubai.

The highly-rated defender sustained an injury in the 1-1 draw with Livingston at Easter Road on December 22, and missed the matches against Rangers at Ibrox and the Edinburgh derby with Hearts at Easter Road at the end of the month.

Ryan Porteous has resumed light training with Hibs. Picture: SNS Group

But the Scotland Under-21 international travelled with the squad to Dubai, and has resumed light training at the emirate’s English Speaking College.

Videos posted by the club’s official accounts show the teenager running with physio Tommy Scanlon, while an update on Thursday morning read: “Great to see Ryan Porteous inching his way back to full fitness.”

Porteous has played 31 times for Hibs, scoring six goals.