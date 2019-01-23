Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw joins Dundee United on loan

Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has joined Dundee United on loan for the rest of the season, the club have confirmed.

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Picture: SNS

The 26-year-old has fallen to third in the pecking order behind Ofir Marciano and Adam Bogdan after the latter arrived in the summer.

Laidlaw has also struggled with injuries this season, featuring just twice for Neil Lennon’s side.

His contract is up at the end of the current campaign, meaning his time at Easter Road has likely come to an end.

Hibs said on their official website: “Everyone at Easter Road wishes Ross the best of luck for his spell at Tannadice Park.”