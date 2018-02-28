Hibs-Hamilton match is called off due to severe weather

Tonight’s match between Hibs and Hamilton Accies in the Ladbrokes Premiership has been called off.

The decision was made just after 9am this morning in light of the severe weather across most of Scotland and travel warnings issued by the police.

A statement on the Hibs website read: “Tonight’s match against Hamilton Accies has been postponed due to the current adverse weather conditions.

“The SPFL have made the decision to postpone all fixtures due to be played on Wednesday night, with travel warnings in place and weather causing major disruptions across the country.

“A new date will be announced in due course. Tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture.

“The Hibernian commercial offices will now be closed for the rest of today. The Ticket Office and Clubstore will also be closed today.”