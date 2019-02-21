Hibs hand whole of South Stand to Celtic and Rangers fans for next matches

Celtic and Rangers supporters are to get the whole of South Stand for their visits to Easter Road next month.

Hibs had cut the allocation for Old Firm fans to less than 2000 for previous matches – but they’ll now get close on double that number.

Celtic will be Edinburgh for the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final on Saturday, March 2, and under the competition rules have the right to claim up to 20 per cent of the tickets.

That’s a figure that will be more or less given to them, as the South Stand holds just under 4000.

Rangers will also receive as many for travelling fans when they play Hibs on Friday, March 8 on league duty in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

However, it is a decision which will be reviewed thereafter on a game-to-game basis.