Hibs have ‘bit of negotiation’ to do for Scott Allan January move from Celtic

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon wants to have Scott Allan in his ranks before January, but admits the Easter Road club still has plenty of negotiating to do to make it happen.

Celtic midfielder Allan signed a three-year pre-contract agreement with Hibs on Thursday. The 27-year-old midfielder is due to begin his third stint with the Capital outfit at the start of next season, but Hibs will try to land him before the transfer window closes on January 31.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Hibs’ Scottish Cup tie with Elgin, Lennon said: “If we can get him in before the end of January it would be fantastic but there is still a bit of negotiation to go on that.”