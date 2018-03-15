Hibs head coach Neil Lennon hit with five-match ban

Hibs boss Neil Lennon was today hit with a five-match touchline ban after being sent off following his furious reaction to a penalty being awarded against his Easter Road side.

Lennon was sent to the stand during Hibs’ Premiership match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on February 24 by referee Kevin Clancy, who’d given a spot-kick for handball by defender Ryan Porteous.

Before leaving the pitch, Lennon sarcastically clapped in the face of Clancy before accusing the official of having made it “personal” given he’d criticised him for not giving Hibs a penalty as they lost to Rangers in the Capital a couple of months earlier.

Lennon’s actions brought two SFA charges, of misconduct and criticising a match official’s decisions in a way as to indicate bias or incompetence, or remarks which would impinge on his character.

After being hauled before the beaks at Hampden today, Lennon was handed an immediate three-match ban on the first charge with a further two game suspension should he again breach the same rule this year.

He was censured on the second charge but, as a result, Lennon won’t be in the away dug-out when Hibs travel to play St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Friday night and will also have to sit in the stand for his side’s next two games, at home to Partick Thistle on March 31 and the visit of Hamilton three days later.