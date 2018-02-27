Hibs head coach Neil Lennon hit with two SFA charges

Hibs boss Neil Lennon was today served with a notice of complaint accusing him of two breaches of discipline by the SFA after being sent off following the award of a disputed penalty against his side during their 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

Lennon was given his marching orders on Saturday after referee Kevin Clancy pointed to the spot when Killie midfielder Alan Power’s shot struck Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous, a decision which provoked a furious reaction from the Northern Irishman.

After mockingly clapping in Clancy’s face, Lennon mounted a highly-charged verbal assault on the official, accusing him of having used guesswork to make the decision and then claiming he’d “made it personal” given the Hibs boss had criticised the same referee for failing to award the Capital side a penalty in December’s clash with Rangers at Easter Road.

Now Lennon faces two charges which are likely to bring him a lengthy touchline ban although he will be in the home dug-out for tomorrow night’s match against Hamilton and the Edinburgh derby with Hearts a week on Friday as the principal hearing of his case will take place on Thursday, March 15.

Charge one against Lennon is an alleged breach of Disciplinary Rule 203 - No member of Team Staff shall commit misconduct at a match.

And the second accuses him of a breach of Disciplinary Rule 72 - No recognised football body, club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA, shall in an interview criticise the Decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official, or make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character.