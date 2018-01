Hibs-Hearts derby to be played on a Friday night

The third Ladbrokes Premiership derby of this season will be played on a Friday night after the latest batch of televised matches were announced.

Hibs will now host Hearts at Easter Road on Friday, March 9. Kick-off is at 7.45pm and the game will be screened live by Sky Sports.

Both Capital clubs have other matches rescheduled due to television. Hibs’ match away at St Johnstone will now take place on Friday, March 16 at 7.45pm (BT Sport) and Hearts’ visit to Dens Park to face Dundee is now on Sunday, April 1 at 12.30pm (Sky Sports).

Latest TV selections:

Friday March 2, 2018, Ladbrokes Championship, Dundee United v St Mirren. Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday March 9, 2018, Ladbrokes Premiership, Hibs v Hearts. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 11, 2018, Ladbrokes Premiership, Rangers v Celtic. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Friday March 16, 2018, Ladbrokes Premiership, St Johnstone v Hibs. Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 18, 2018, Ladbrokes Premiership, Motherwell v Celtic. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2.30pm

Saturday March 31, 2018, Ladbrokes Premiership, Motherwell v Rangers. Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 1, 2018, Ladbrokes Premiership, Dundee v Hearts. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 8, 2018, Ladbrokes Premiership, Hamilton Academical v Celtic. Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm