Hibs hero Kevin Nisbet sings the praises of summer signing

Kevin Nisbet insists the squad were impressed with Jake Doyle-Hayes, left, right from the start of the first training session. Picture: SNS

The 22-year-old, signed on a free following an impressive season in Paisley, already seems to have usurped Alex Gogic as the preferred option at the base of the midfield.

The Irishman displays calmness and poise on the football but can also mix it up as well, ranking in the top 20 for defensive duels and the top 10 for recoveries in the opposing half per 90 minutes (per Wyscout) so far this campaign.

It hasn’t been a surprise to Nisbet, who was impressed with the player’s ability in his first session at the club’s East Mains training ground.

“Jake has come in and he has settled in really well, his performances have been great,” Nisbet said.

“In his very first session the boys realised he is a very good player and I think you have seen that by the way he dictates games, the way he slows games down and speeds them up.

“He’s got that aggression as well, he has got a bit of everything. So we’re lucky to have him, and I think he has settled in very well.

“I think we have kicked on. When you have a group of players you need to keep making additions and trying to make it better and give healthy competition.

“And you need to improve every season and I think we have done that, it’s shown by us sitting second in the league after a good number of games."

