Hibs hero Steve Archibald to meet fans at live show in Leith

Steve Archibald in action for Hibs in 1989.

Archibald is jetting back to the capital from his home in Barcelona to star in a live show in Leith in December.

The former Scotland and Tottenham star was a fans’ favourite at Easter Road in the late 1980s, adding international quality to the Hibs frontline when he signed from FC Barcelona.

Adored by Hibees for netting a famous winner at Tynecastle that ended the club’s ten-year wait for a derby victory, Archibald said: “After such a successful spell at the Camp Nou, I knew it would probably be impossible to top that, but when I got to Easter Road, I was made to feel very welcome and immediately felt that the decision to come to Edinburgh and play for Hibs was a good one.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The bond I enjoyed with the fans and my teammates made my stay at Easter Road a special time. I really loved Edinburgh and enjoyed scoring goals for the club and the fans, especially that late winner in the derby.

“I have been asked lots of times by the Hibs fans if I would be coming back for a match or an evening like this, and I’m excited that I am now able to do it and I’m really looking forward to sharing some memories and stories with them”.

Steve Archibald – Live in Edinburgh is on December 15 at the Hibernian Supporters’ Club on Sunnyside.