Hibs hit season-ticket landmark as Easter Road club thank supporters
Hibs have sold over 10,000 season tickets for the 2021/22 season, the club have announced.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:35 pm
Fans have snapped up the briefs since they went on sale in late April despite there being no clear decision yet on when restrictions will be lifted with regards to football crowds in Scotland during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Late on Friday morning, the Easter Road side announced hitting the landmark on Twitter, writing: “10,000 season tickets sold - and counting! Thank you to everyone who has purchased so far. #ThisIsOurCity”