Hibs hopeful over extent of midfielder Ryan Gauld’s injury

Hibs are hopeful that Ryan Gauld’s injury won’t lead to an extended lay-off although the on-loan Sporting Lisbon midfielder will miss Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Raith Rovers.

The Easter Road club’s marquee January signing was forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s defeat away to Celtic after feeling a twinge in the back of his knee.

Hibs are still waiting to learn the extent of the 23-year-old’s injury but he will play no part in this afternoon’s fifth-round clash with League One side Rovers.

“Ryan felt something slightly behind his knee,” said joint-caretaker Grant Murray. “Hopefully, he is not too bad. Hopefully, it isn’t long term and we can get him back.”

Oli Shaw and David Gray also had to be replaced after sustaining injuries on Wednesday but both players are fit to face Rovers. Shaw was floored after being caught by the elbow of Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic. “Oli’s fine,” said Murray. “It’s one of those things that happens in a game of football. He got up and got on with it. He’s raring to go again. David Gray is fine.”

Marvin Bartley, Thomas Agyepong, Martin Boyle and Ryan Porteous all remain sidelined for today’s match.